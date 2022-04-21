Manchester man arrested for attempted sexual assault

Apr. 21—A 56-year-old Manchester man has been arrested for allegedly trying to sexual assault a developmentally disabled woman.

John Young faces one count of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to a news release from Manchester police.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a March 30 report from the state Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services about an attempted sexual assault.

Young was held on $10,000 bail pending arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.