Manchester man arrested after bullet fired through floor into neighbor's apartment

Sep. 27—A 25-year-old Manchester man was charged with felony reckless conduct after police say he discharged a gun in a West Side apartment, sending a bullet through the ceiling of the unit below.

Merlin Umana was also charged with falsifying evidence, for allegedly removing the gun from his home after the Sept. 23 incident, according to a news release.

A resident of 129 Boutwell St. called police about 1 p.m. that day to say he had found a bullet in his apartment. About two hours earlier, he told officers, he heard a loud noise and thought someone had thrown a rock against the window, but he later noticed plaster on the floor and saw the bullet.

The investigating officers found a hole in the ceiling directly above the plaster.

A warrant was issued for Umana's arrest and he turned himself in to Manchester police on Tuesday.