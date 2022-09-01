Manchester man arrested for Concord shooting

Sep. 1—A Manchester man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week near Eagle Square in Concord that left another man seriously injured.

James Daniels, 34, was arrested Thursday in Manchester, according to a news release from Concord police. He also is charged with first-degree assault with a firearm, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon while committing a violent crime.

Daniels is being held on preventive detention, pending arraignment on Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court.

The arrest came after an investigation into the shooting, which occurred around 1 a.m. on Aug. 27 near the intersection of Capitol and North Main streets. Police were called there to investigate a report of a disturbance involving gunfire, and found the victim, an adult male, had been shot.

The officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived and took the victim to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them by phone at 603-225-8600, or through the anonymous Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100, Tips also can be submitted online at: concordregionalcrimeline.com, or by texting "TIP234" and a message to CRIMES (274637).