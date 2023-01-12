Manchester man arrested in connection with city shooting

Jan. 12—A Manchester man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting last November on South Willow Street in Manchester, police said Thursday.

Carlos Marsach, 22, turned himself in to police on Tuesday following an arrest warrant being issued on charges of reckless conduct and riot, police said.

Shortly after midnight on Nov. 13, police responded to the CVS at 788 South Willow St. for a report of shots fired. Police found a woman shot in the arm. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that prior to the shooting, there had been an altercation between two people next door at Yee Dynasty. Afterwards, a group was seen arguing in the CVS parking lot and gunshots were heard.

Detectives continue to investigate and are still looking for the public's help. Anyone with information can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.