Manchester man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

Jan. 3—Manchester police arrested a 20-year-old city man in connection to a drive-by shooting that took place Dec. 31 after an argument at the McDonald's on Brown Avenue.

Police received a report about 9:10 p.m. that someone had been shot in the area of 200 Gay St., according to a news release.

David Casey, who later turned himself into police, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal threatening, reckless conduct and falsifying evidence.

The caller reported that Casey had followed him and began shooting at him while driving, according to the release.

"Both vehicles drove to the train tracks near Pine Island Road, where the suspect vehicle got stuck," the release reads. "When police arrived, they located the suspect vehicle unoccupied and set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect, but he was not located."