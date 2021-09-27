Manchester man arrested in connection to shooting at Cheers & Beers

Sep. 27—Manchester police arrested a 24-year-old man on a first-degree assault charge in connection to a shooting inside a bar and nightclub on Elm Street Saturday night.

Jordan Moura of Manchester was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Monday on a warrant. Police said Moura shot a 29-year-old man inside Cheers & Beers, which opened last month. The bar's liquor license has been suspended for 10 days by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.

Moura was riding a bicycle on East Industrial Park Drive when police arrested him without incident, according to Lt. Matthew Barter.

On Saturday night, police officers were flagged down after the shooting and found the injured man in an alleyway behind the Cheers & Beers bar about 11:50 p.m.

"The officers were on the scene immediately," Barter said.

Officers provided medical aid, and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An update on the man's condition was not available Monday afternoon, Barter said.

The Liquor Commission's Division of Enforcement and Licensing issued an emergency suspension of Cheers & Beers' liquor license for 10 days, pending a hearing with the board of licensure. The suspension will allow for a review of business practices and the filing of any violations of its license, the news release said.

Cheers & Beers held a soft opening on Aug. 26 before its grand opening later that weekend. The nightclub replaced Seasons on Elm. A video post on social media of the bar shows a crowed club-like setting with bottle service.

Calls and text messages to a cell phone number associated with the club went unreturned Monday afternoon.

Police had not been called to the address since its opening, Barter said.

The shooting occurred after an argument. The nature of the argument or the connection between the two men have not been released.

"We are still talking to a lot of witnesses," Barter said.

The department is increasing its presence on busy nights in downtown and has added foot patrols.

"We do recognize there is a nightlife downtown that can sometimes lead to issues," Barter said.

Other shootings have occurred at bars and entertainment venues this year.

Four people were shot when someone fired on a van on Interstate 293 around 1:45 a.m. on July 16 near the Exit 2 off-ramp. Those inside the van had left a performance at Jewel Nightclub in Manchester.

Back in April, a near-fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of DraftKings Sportsbook on South Willow Street, which is located inside a former multiplex and includes Filotimo Casino and Restaurant, a bingo hall, the South Side Tavern and a room for poker and table games.

Moura is being held on preventive detention pending his arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 or go to manchestercrimeline.org. Tips can be left anonymously.