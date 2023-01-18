Manchester man arrested following standoff

Jan. 18—A Manchester man wanted on four active warrants barricaded himself inside a Beech Street apartment in Manchester before surrendering Tuesday, police said Wednesday morning.

Justin Martin, 36, was charged with resisting arrest, according to authorities.

Police went to 478 Beech St., Apartment 3, about 9:20 a.m. and found Martin barricaded inside the apartment. Police set up a perimeter as a precaution and Martin eventually surrendered to police.

Police didn't provide any details as to the outstanding warrants, which included one from Nashua.