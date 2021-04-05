Manchester man arrested after police say he hit FedEx driver with car after argument

Apr. 5—A Manchester man is facing criminal charges after police say he hit a FedEx driver with his car Sunday following an argument over where the man parked his delivery truck while dropping off packages.

Derek Climo, 39, of Manchester, was arrested Sunday morning on a first-degree assault charge, Manchester police said in a release.

Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of Orange and Pine streets around 11 a.m. Sunday found a FedEx driver suffering from a leg injury, police said.

According to police, Climo started yelling at the delivery driver because his truck was apparently blocking the street.

As the argument escalated, both drivers took pictures of each other's vehicles, police said. The FedEx driver then called 911, and as he was standing on the road, the driver of the other vehicle started to drive off, hitting the FedEx driver in the leg, police said.

Police were able to make contact with Climo, who was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault.