Manchester man to avoid prison in brother's OD death

Nov. 15—A Manchester man who was facing felony charges for inadvertently supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to his brother has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted only of a misdemeanor and is likely to receive a sentence without immediate prison time.

Dylan James Deschenes, 36, who has listed his address as an apartment on Wetherell Street, was convicted Thursday in Hartford Superior Court of first-degree reckless endangerment. He entered his plea under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a conviction.

The two sides in the case agreed that he should be put on probation for three years, with the possibility of up to 364 days in prison if he violates release conditions, court records indicate. Judge David P. Gold is scheduled to impose sentence on Dec. 6.

The previous charges against Deschenes included possession of narcotics with the intent to give them to another person, carrying up to 15 years in prison, and second-degree manslaughter, carrying up to 10 years.

Deschenes' brother, who died in the Wetherell Street apartment on Aug. 26 or 27, 2019, was Dustin Deschenes, 35.

The intermediary between Dylan Deschenes and an unidentified drug dealer in what was intended to be a cocaine purchase was Kahari Belcher, now 28, of Hartford. He has entered a plea bargain and been convicted of possessing narcotics with the intent to sell them and negligent homicide.

Belcher faces up to two years in prison at his sentencing, scheduled for Wednesday. But his lawyer, Michael A. Peck, will have the right to argue for a lesser sentence.

A state medical examiner concluded after an autopsy that Dustin Deschenes died of "acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl, hydroxyzine, and 4-ANPP," Manchester police Detective Jason Moss reported in an affidavit.

The detective said 4-ANPP is a compound used in manufacturing fentanyl. Hydroxyzine is a drug used to treat anxiety and tension as well as the itching caused by allergies.

Moss reported that Dylan Deschenes said he and his brother had decided to party and obtain marijuana and cocaine. The detective went on to report the following:

Deschenes said he and his brother both sometimes bought cocaine from Belcher, a friend and former co-worker.

Deschenes said he snorted some of the white powder he bought at Belcher's Hartford home and "instantly felt warm and began to perspire" as he experienced a high "nothing like the normal cocaine high."

Deschenes said Belcher called him while he was driving home and said, "I shorted you," offering him more of the drug. Deschenes said he went back and received a plastic bag with more white powder.

Deschenes said he told Belcher that the cocaine was "trash." He said Belcher snorted some of it and said, "That's weird."

Deschenes said he drove home and gave his brother the plastic bag of powder from the second meeting, but said, "It's trash."

Despite not feeling well, Deschenes told police, he went to his bedroom and snorted at least three bags of the drug.

After an hour or so, he said, he walked by his brother's room and saw him with his head down on a table. He said he kicked his brother's chair to try to wake him up. When Dustin didn't respond, Dylan said, he checked his pulse, then started CPR.

Dylan acknowledged that he fell asleep while performing CPR and slept for about 90 minutes. When he woke up and found his brother still unresponsive, he said, he called police.

