Manchester man avoids prison, sex conviction

Jul. 12—A Manchester man who was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl accepted a plea bargain last week in which he was convicted of two misdemeanors that don't necessarily involve sexual misconduct and received a sentence without immediate prison time.

Yuri Dominick Westry, 30, who has listed an address on South Main Street, was convicted in the Hartford Superior Court plea deal of coercion and second-degree unlawful restraint, court records show. He received a two-year "conditional discharge," which is similar to probation except that it doesn't require reporting to a probation officer, with the possibility of up to two years in prison if he is arrested again in the next two years.

In addition, a standing criminal protective order was issued requiring Westry to stay away from the victim, court records show.

While the case was in court, Westry was free on $100,000 bond that he posted three days after his March 6, 2018 arrest, court records show.

His plea bargain was considerably more favorable to him than a plea offer he rejected in January 2019. Under that offer, Westry would have been convicted of a felony count of risk of injury to a child under a provision that doesn't necessarily involve sexual abuse. He would have been sentenced to five years' probation, with the possibility of up to seven years in prison if he violated release conditions.

Westry originally was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury under a provision involving indecent intimate contact with a child. Each of those crimes carries up to 20 years in prison, and second-degree sexual assault carries a mandatory minimum nine-month prison sentence.

Both charges were based on the girl being younger than 16, Connecticut's age of consent, when he was accused of having sexual contact with her.

The teen told Manchester police that Westry performed a sex act that Connecticut law defines as intercourse on her against her will on a single occasion when she was 15. He wasn't charged with first-degree sexual assault, or rape, because the girl said he used his authority over her and a threat to disclose the incident to her mother — rather than force or the threat of force — to get her to submit.

The girl, who was 18 when she reported the incident, also quoted Westry as saying, "Don't ever tell anyone what happened, or I'll take everything from you and make sure you have nothing."

