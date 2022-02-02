Manchester man charged with 25 counts of arson in Ocean County forest fires

MANCHESTER – A township man has been charged with 25 counts of aggravated arson after authorities linked him to numerous forest fires that occurred around Ocean County over an eight-month period, including one that burned some 600 acres last year, officials said.

Gregory Fullman, Jr., 32, was arrested Monday, Jan. 31, as a result of an investigation into multiple forest fires that were intentionally set in Manchester, Little Egg Harbor and Lakewood, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The investigation found that Fullman was responsible for setting fires and damaging wooded areas in Little Egg Harbor on May 16 and December 8, Manchester on December 1 and December 16 and Lakewood on Dec. 1 and Jan. 21 according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

No injuries were reported for these incidents.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the many law enforcement agencies that were involved in this very thorough and wide-ranging investigation,” Billhimer said. “I am thankful for their hard work, and grateful that no one was hurt or killed as a result of these fires.”

The first of these fires, occurring on May 16 in Little Egg Harbor, burned some 600 acres and resulted in homes being evacuated as the fire reached the backyards of multiple houses and threatened up to 100 homes at its peak, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in 2021.

Smoke from the fire was first spotted by a watcher at a fire tower in Bass River State Forest. If someone wasn't stationed at the tower on May 16, the fire likely wouldn't have been identified until it was already reaching the backyards of nearby homes, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

Fullman is being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

