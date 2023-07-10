Manchester man charged in alleged road rage shooting Sunday night

Jul. 10—A 25-year-old Manchester man has been charged in connection with an alleged road rage shooting Sunday night in the city's South End.

Jayson Talbot is charged with first-degree assault with a firearm and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Manchester police were called to the area of Mammoth and Huse roads around 9:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of a road rage shooting.

The victim reported that while driving on Mammoth Road and being tailgated by another vehicle, he "brake-checked" — or tapped on his brakes — to force the other vehicle to slow down or stop quickly.

As both vehicles approached Huse Road, the driver of the second vehicle, identified as Talbot, pulled up alongside the victim's vehicle and allegedly began shouting at him.

Police said Talbot allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the victim twice.

The victim, a 39-year-old Manchester man whose name was not released, was shot in the arm and treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim provided the other driver's license plate to police dispatchers, and officers were able to locate Talbot at his residence on Central Street.

As a result of their investigation, police said officers developed probable cause to charge Talbot with the shooting. A search warrant was executed at his residence, and detectives reported finding a 9 mm Draco pistol.

"Once again, Manchester police officers and detectives did outstanding work in responding to, investigating, and making a quick arrest in a shooting case," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement. "It is completely unacceptable for this kind of behavior to take place in our community. We will not tolerate this kind of illegal use of firearms, and this quick arrest should serve as a strong warning: If you commit violence in our city, we will respond, investigate, and make arrests."

Aldenberg thanked Londonderry police for their assistance in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department Investigative Division at 603-668-8711 and reference case 23-009931.

Information can also be provided online at www.manchestercrimeline.org or through the anonymous Crime Line phone number at 603-624-4040.