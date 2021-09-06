Manchester man charged after allegedly driving 135 mph with two young kids in car

Sep. 6—A Manchester man faces a child endangerment charge after he was allegedly caught driving 135 mph on Route 101 with two young children in his car on Labor Day, state police said.

Joshua Parent, 31, of Manchester was arrested and charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child among other violations after state police say they clocked him going 135 mph along Route 101 in Raymond with two kids under the age of five in his car.

State police say they added extra patrols on Route 101 for the Labor Day holiday. More than 50 motor vehicle stops were recorded, and drivers faced multiple offenses including speed, following too close, and reckless operation.

In 11 of the stops, drivers were accused of going over 90 mph. Another man, identified by police as Paul Robinson, 44, of North Sutton was allegedly caught going 116 mph.

Both Robinson and Parent will appear in 10th Circuit Court-Candia Division at a later date.