Manchester man charged after allegedly evading police, crashing into Hooksett gas pump

Mar. 1—A city man is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading Manchester police on a chase Sunday night before crashing into a rest area gas pump in Hooksett, officials said.

According to Manchester police, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday officers responded to the Mall of New Hampshire at 1500 So. Willow St. for a report of an unwanted subject.

Upon arrival officers spoke with mall staff standing in front of the Best Buy store near a running Penske Truck with a man inside, identified as Lamont Stewart, 62, of Manchester.

According to police Stewart was "highly agitated, irate and uncooperative" when officers tried to speak with him.

"He would not comply with officers' commands and ended up throwing the truck into drive and taking off," police said in a statement.

A pursuit ensued, in which Stewart ran red lights, made erratic lane changes, and at times weaved through cars, honking his horn and activating his hazard lights, police said in a statement.

"Due to the danger this behavior posed to other drivers, the pursuit was terminated," police said.

Stewart was later spotted by other officers in the Price Rite Plaza parking lot on Valley Street. Police attempted a stop, but Stewart fled again, heading eastbound on Valley Street at approximately 5 mph, before eventually parking the truck in the middle of the street, directly in front of the Manchester Police Department.

Stewart refused to exit the truck and eventually sped off again, police said, and got onto Interstate 93 North.

He was taken into custody with the help of state police after hitting a gas pump at the rest area in Hooksett, police said.

Stewart was charged with reckless conduct, resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, and criminal trespass.

Stewart was scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court — North on Monday.