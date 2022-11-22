Manchester man charged after allegedly spitting at cops, urinating in cruiser and cell

Nov. 22—A Manchester man is facing assault and other charges, after Hollis police say he allegedly spit at officers after urinating in a cruiser and a holding cell.

Hollis police say on Monday, Manchester police asked their department to help locate a man allegedly living at a local bed and breakfast wanted for a recent domestic violence incident in the Queen City.

Hollis police located the man, identified as Nicholas Paul Knee, 40, and placed him under arrest on an active warrant out of Manchester.

Hollis police said in a release that Knee allegedly became "extremely combative, both physically and verbally," assaulting one of the officers as they were attempting to transport him to the Hollis police station.

"This behavior only escalated once back at HPD; to include Mr. Knee urinating in both the cruiser, and a holding cell at the station," Hollis police said in a release.

Two Manchester police officers arrived to bring Knee back to be booked on the original domestic violence charges, but Knee "ultimately remained uncooperative and combative, to include spitting on all four officers now attempting to control him," police said in a release.

Knee refused to cooperate in the booking process, Hollis police claim, and he was transported to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

In addition to the initial charges out of Manchester, Knee is facing numerous charges out of Hollis, including criminal threatening, two counts of criminal mischief, and five counts of simple assault.

He also faces an additional charge of operating after suspension, Hollis police said.