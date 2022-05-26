Manchester man charged with allegedly threatening woman with hatchet on West Side

May 26—A Manchester man is facing criminal threatening charges after police allege he threatened a woman with a hatchet on the city's West Side Wednesday night.

About 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a Notre Dame Avenue residence for a report of a criminal threat, Manchester police said.

Upon arrival, police determined a man identified as Emir Velic, 38, had allegedly threatened a woman he knew with a hatchet.

According to police, the woman left the apartment, but Velic reportedly remained inside.

Officers attempted to make contact with Velic, police said, but he initially ignored commands to come outside.

Police eventually entered the building, at which point Velic came out and was taken into custody without further incident.

Velic was charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. Police determined Velic had active bail conditions from 2021 and was a convicted felon, and he was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of bail.

pfeely@unionleader.com