Manchester man charged with arson in Tolland

Apr. 27—A Manchester man was charged last month after police say he threatened to set a Tolland house on fire and poured gasoline in the basement.

Hector Alayon, 47, was charged with attempted first-degree arson and disorderly conduct.

He is free on $100,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior court on June 21.

According to a state police report, events happened this way:

State police responded to a Tolland home on the evening of March 11. A woman there reported that she and Alayon got into an argument that morning, because she told him to move out.

She said Alayon threatened to burn the house down, so no one could live there if he couldn't.

At one point during the day Alayon began consuming alcohol and appeared to consume some prescription medication, the woman told state police.

She confronted him about it, and he abruptly left the house only to return a few minutes later and head into the basement.

The woman said she followed him, as again he threatened to burn the house down. Alayon then took the nozzle off a can of gasoline and began pouring it on the floor.

The woman managed to get the can away from him, but Alayon began searching for a lighter in his pockets. He wasn't able to find one, and she called 911.

Alayon said at the scene that he wasn't actually planning to set the house on fire. But troopers found gasoline all over the basement floor and on the wood floor in the hallway leading to the basement door.

