Manchester man charged with attempted robbery of cab driver

Oct. 7—Manchester police have arrested a city man for allegedly holding up a taxi driver at gunpoint last month.

Luis Concepcion, 51, is charged with attempted armed robbery.

According to a news release, a taxi driver told police he was waiting for a customer on Orange Street on Sept. 12 when a man approached his open driver's side window and held something against his head. The robber told the cabbie that he had a gun and demanded money, but when the driver told the man he didn't have any, the would-be robber left.

Police identified Concepcion as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

When police located him on Thursday morning, they learned that he allegedly had tried to use a stolen credit card at a local convenience store, according to the release. Concepcion was then charged with receiving stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card, and resisting arrest.

Police said Concepcion also was found to be out on bail for a previous arrest, and was charged with violation of bail.