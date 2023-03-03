Manchester man charged with bludgeoning man, 83, and stealing his BMW

Mar. 2—A man police had been searching for after a lethal rampage in the Milford area in November has been formally charged with bludgeoning an 83-year-old Lyndeborough man to death with a hatchet.

Authorities said the murder happened during a robbery.

Robert Gagnon is accused of stealing a gun and BMW sedan from Robert Prest, according to the Attorney General's Office. Prest was found dead inside his Center Road home.

Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Prest, according to the AG.

Along with the murder charge, Gagnon was indicted on one count of attempted murder for shooting Carlos Quintong, 44, in Brookline the same day.

Police frantically searched for Gagnon on Nov. 23 — two days before Thanksgiving. They evacuated the Market Basket in Milford, and neighbors in Lyndeborough were on edge about reports of the murder.

Gagnon was indicted for "purposely causing Robert Prest's death by striking him multiple times in the head and, in an alternative count, for knowingly causing his death while attempting to commit a robbery using a deadly weapon — a hatchet," according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office.

Additionally, Gagnon was indicted on three counts of theft by unauthorized taking of a Jeep SUV owned by Brian LaCroix of Peterborough, a firearm owned by Prest and Prest's BMW sedan, according to the statement.

Gagnon will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on the latest charges.

According to court documents, Gagnon had been released two days earlier from a Manchester jail, where he had spent nearly a month for violating a protective order filed by his wife, who was seeking to divorce him. Gagnon had been living in Wilton before the divorce proceedings started in August.

Gagnon's wife told a judge that Gagnon lunged at her during an argument and grabbed her arm and cellphone.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. — hours after Prest was killed — when Gagnon tried to run Quintong off the road and fired several shots at him, striking him in the chest, police said. Quintong was brought to a Massachusetts hospital.

Gagnon was arrested hours later on Auburn Street in Nashua.

jphelps@unionleader.com