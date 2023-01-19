Manchester man charged in case of boy with burns

Jan. 19—A Manchester man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 7-year-old boy who suffered significant burns to his face and body this week, authorities said.

Manchester police said the boy reportedly was not conscious or breathing on Tuesday morning when they were called to an Eastern Avenue address. The boy was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment and later moved to another hospital for more advanced care.

Medical staff found other injuries in addition to the burns, police said.

Murtadah Mohammad, 25, who is known to the victim, is charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of falsifying physical evidence and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police urge anyone with information to call Manchester Police Department at 668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call Manchester Crimeline at 624-4040.