Manchester man charged with drug trafficking

Jul. 26—Federal authorities say a Manchester man was selling drugs, including fentanyl, out of his auto-repair business.

Walter Velez, 41, has been charged with distribution of controlled substances, after he allegedly sold fentanyl and cocaine to a confidential informant, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case.

Officials say Velez sold the drugs on four separate occasions, totaling more than 200 grams of fentanyl and more than 20 grams of crack cocaine.

According to an affidavit written by Special Agent Bradley Nims from Homeland Security Investigations, Velez was operating out of his Lake Avenue business, Velez Alignment & Auto Services LLC. Velez also lives at that address.

Court documents describe conversations Velez allegedly had with the confidential informant when she was buying drugs while wearing a wire. On one occasion, he allegedly told the woman it was "no longer safe for him to keep his product there at the shop."

"He then spoke about his crack cooking methods and how long he had been cooking for," the affidavit states.

The informant involved in the case, described as "a known drug user," had been advised by federal authorities of pending drug distribution charges, and agreed to cooperate "in hopes of receiving favorable consideration with regard to those charges..." the documents state.

According to court documents, another source, described as a "local prostitute and known drug user," told Manchester police that Velez keeps the majority of the drugs in a vehicle parked near the shop. She told police that "Velez picks up a few kilos from Lawrence, MA at least once a week," court documents state.

That woman also told police she had been raped by Velez and knew two other women he "routinely" raped. She described how Velez "shackles girls to the walls of his apartment and storage container to rape them," taking videos of the assaults, and sometimes holding the women for days, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she was "in fear of her life" from Velez, who also goes by the name "Angelo," the documents state. She said he carries firearms.

The drug distribution charge carries a potential sentence of 5 to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million.