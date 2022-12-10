Manchester man charged with DUI in wrong-way crash

Dec. 10—MANCHESTER — A Manchester man was charged with leaving the scene and a DUI after state police say he was driving the wrong way on an entrance ramp to Interstate 384.

William Gerlack, 35, of 170 B Spruce St., was charged Wednesday with evading a motor vehicle accident, driving the wrong way, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.

At around 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers responded to a report of a vehicle evading the scene of a crash around the area of Exit 4 westbound on I-384 in Manchester.

During the investigation, it was reported that a vehicle described as a gray pickup truck collided with a Toyota Camry.

State police said the truck struck the area of the car's rear wheel on the driver's side.

Neither of the operators sustained serious injuries.

Manchester police later assisted with the investigation and found the truck on Candlewood Drive.

The operator was then identified as Gerlack, whom troopers say was exhibiting signs of possible impairment.

After failing standard field sobriety tests, Gerlack was taken in custody, where troopers discovered a plastic bag containing suspected Xanax pills.

Gerlack was released on a $25,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Jan. 3.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.