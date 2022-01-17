Manchester man charged with fatal shooting in Hartford

Jan. 17—A Manchester man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hartford last July.

According to police, on Friday they charged Gregory Hopkins, 34, of 40 Autumn St., with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held in lieu of $2.5 million bond.

Hopkins is accused of killing Hartford resident Desmond Wray, 36, on July 29, 2021.

On that day, around 11:30 a.m., police said they were alerted to gunfire in the area of Greenfield and Enfield streets. Responding officers found evidence of a crime scene at 20 Greenfield St.

Minutes later a car accident was reported farther down Greenfield Street, near the intersection with Oakland Terrace, police said. At that location, officers found Wray inside a vehicle, unresponsive, and with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

On Friday, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Hartford Police Violent Crime Unit located Hopkins in Manchester and took him into custody, police said.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.