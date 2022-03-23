Manchester man charged with felony for stolen puppy

Mar. 23—A 20-year-old Manchester man faces a felony charge for allegedly stealing a Rottweiler puppy from the owner's porch.

Police arrested Justin LaClair after surveillance video showed him running in the area with the puppy in his arms, according to a news release from Manchester police.

Earlier this month, the puppy's owner had notified police that her puppy had been taken from her third-floor porch on Orange Street. She had noticed a man "snooping around the property," and when she went outside to check on the puppy, she spotted the same man running down the stairs with the dog, according to the release.

The owner searched the area and found the puppy unharmed in an alley off Union Street.

LaClair was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony theft by unauthorized taking and falsifying evidence. He was released on a $500 bond.