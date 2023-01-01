Manchester man charged following second standoff with police in three days, cops say

Jan. 1—Manchester police say they arrested a city man Saturday following their second standoff with him in less than a week.

Manchester police said they responded to 381 Myrtle St. around 10 a.m. for reports of a man acting "erratically." Upon arrival, officers reported encountering a man identified as Tyler Campbell, 30, who officials say was involved in a standoff with police at the same address on Thursday.

According to police, Campbell yelled at officers from a second-floor window. Manchester police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone.

When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who eventually exited the building.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, police responded to 381 Myrtle St. about 4:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun, which witnesses told police he was holding and screaming. After pointing the gun in the direction of someone he then went inside the apartment building, police said.

Arriving officers could see and hear a man yelling in a second-floor apartment. Police set up a perimeter and a negotiator attempted to make contact with Campbell. Police asked residents of nearby buildings to shelter in place, and the SWAT team was deployed.

Campbell ignored police commands to leave the building and threatened police while on the phone with the negotiator, according to police.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, Campbell walked outside and SWAT took him into custody. Police found multiple firearms during a search of the residence, they said.

Campbell, is facing charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest stemming from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident, police said in a release.