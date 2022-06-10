Manchester man charged with Glastonbury robbery

Jun. 10—GLASTONBURY — A man is facing a robbery charge based on the accusation that he was shoplifting from a Glastonbury grocery store in January.

Steven Pinto, 29, of 75 Lyness St. in Manchester, was arrested Wednesday on second-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny charges in the incident, according to police.

Police say Pinto pushed a store loss-prevention employee, then pulled a knife as he fled with the stolen merchandise.

Police arrested Pinto when he appeared in Vernon Superior Court in another case, then held him overnight on $50,000 bond for an appearance Thursday in Manchester Superior Court.

— Alex Wood

