Manchester man charged with invading home in search of girlfriend

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
Apr. 29—A Manchester man is facing home invasion and a number of other felony charges based on accusations he chased his girlfriend into a two-family house on Oak Street on Jan. 22, then searched both units of the house for her, threatening residents he encountered.

The man, Arcenio Dunker, 31, who has listed an address on South Main Street, is being held on $750,000 bond at the Bridgeport Correctional Center, online records show.

In addition to the home invasion charge, which carries 10 to 25 years in prison, Dunker is facing felony charges that include two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and a single count of first-degree threatening.

He also is facing misdemeanor charges that include six counts of second-degree threatening and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

HOME INVASION

DEFENDANT: Arcenio Dunker, 31, who has listed an address on South Main Street in Manchester

FELONY CHARGES: Home invasion, first-degree threatening, two counts each of first-degree burglary and risk of injury to a child

STATUS: Held on $750,000 bond, due July 14 in Hartford Superior Court

Dunker's girlfriend told police that he had driven her to the home of friends of hers on Oak Street and they got in an argument in the car outside the house, according to a report by Manchester police Officer Zachary Chantios.

The officer went on to report the following: At one point, the woman said, she got out of the car, which was registered to her child's father but which she primarily used, according to the police report. She said Dunker then grabbed a wooden stick from the trunk and started to hit the car.

The woman, who had gone inside the house, said she came back out and yelled at Dunker to stop. She said they got back into the car and continued to argue. Eventually, she said, she got out again and went back into the house. She said she left through the back door and walked home.

Residents of the side of the two-family house the woman had gone into told police that Dunker came in later and searched for her, kicking in a locked door on the third floor.

Eventually, they said, he went to the other side of the house where he continued to search. Two sisters who were in the basement of that unit told police that he also searched that area. They said he went to the second floor where residents confronted him and told him to leave, causing him to respond belligerently.

A man who was on the third floor said he went down the stairs, encountered Dunker, and asked him who he was. A confrontation ensued in which Dunker tried to punch the man multiple times as other people tried to restrain him, the man and other witnesses told police.

One of the sisters said Dunker appeared intoxicated. His girlfriend told police that she had called a friend after their argument and said Dunker was going crazy.

Police came to the scene in response to emergency calls and separated Dunker from the man he was trying to punch, at which point Dunker threatened to come back and kill the man, witnesses told police.

During booking at the police station, Dunker became combative with officers and threatened to kill them, according to the officer's report.

Dunker also is facing charges in a Hartford carjacking that occurred in April 2020 and gun charges in an incident that occurred in August, also in Hartford, as well as two probation violation charges in old cases, online state judicial records show.

He is due July 14 in Hartford Superior Court in all his cases. An attempt this morning to reach Dunker's lawyer, Walter D. Hussey, wasn't successful.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

