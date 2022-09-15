Manchester man charged with kidnapping, witness intimidation

Sep. 15—A Manchester man is accused of conspiring with his brother to intimidate a witness, according to the Tolland County State's Attorney's office.

The man, Gustin Douglas, 28, was arrested by inspectors Monday and charged with first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, two counts of tampering with a witness, conspiracy to commit that crime, and conspiracy to violate a protective order.

Douglas was arraigned in Vernon Superior Court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $750,000. He was being held this morning at the Hartford Correctional Center.

The charges stem from events that occurred in May and July of 2021 in Vernon, when Gustin Douglas conspired with his brother, Geoffrey Douglas, to intimidate a witness who gave information to police that aided in the brother's arrest on charges of burglary and home invasion, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit provides the following additional details:

In May 2021, state police arrested Geoffrey Douglas, Gustin Douglas' brother, in connection with a domestic violence incident in Mansfield. He is facing a number of charges, including home invasion.

In July of this year, an inspector contacted the victim in the case, and learned that Gustin Douglas had forced the woman to sign a letter recanting her original statements about what happened.

She said on that occasion Douglas drove her to the library in Manchester, where he typed up a letter that said his brother hadn't hurt her, and printed it. They then took the letter to a nearby bank to have it notarized, the woman said.

On a different day, Douglas brought her to Vernon Superior Court, where he told her to give the letter to an investigator, and say that she wanted to drop the charges against Geoffrey Douglas.

Another time, Douglas took her to Windham Hospital in an attempt to get new medical records that stated the injuries she sustained in the May incident were from an accident, the woman told an inspector.

The woman said she knew Douglas had a gun, and she feared he would do something to her or her family if she didn't follow his instructions.

When the inspector spoke to Douglas about the accusations, he denied being involved in writing the letter.

Douglas has another case pending in Manchester Superior Court from April, when police have said he fired a gunshot into the air during an altercation on North Fairfield Street.

Douglas is also set to begin a trial this month in connection with a car accident on Center Street in Manchester in 2017, according to the state Judicial Department's website. Douglas is accused of being one of two drivers racing each other when one of the cars struck utility pole and burst into flames, causing the deaths of three passengers.