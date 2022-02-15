Manchester man charged after kids found in room near dozens of uncapped needles
Feb. 14—A Manchester man is facing criminal charges after authorities say two young children were found near dozens of uncapped needles in a bedroom of a West Side home.
Raymond Punturieri, 33, was arrested last week on charges ranging from two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, to simple assault, criminal threatening, and resisting arrest, Manchester police said in a news release.
Officers responding to a report of a child in need of medical attention at a home on West Street in Manchester on Feb. 10 reported finding Punturieri sitting on a bed with the children in a room littered with more than 100 needles, many of which were uncapped, police said.
"The needles were scattered on the night stand and floor, and a few were even on the bed where the children were laying," Manchester police said in a release.
The children were not Punturieri's, but were "in his care," Manchester police said.
The children were removed from the apartment and taken to a local hospital.
Investigators also determined Punturieri had been involved in an alleged domestic incident involving a woman earlier in the night.
Punturieri is being held without bail.
Manchester police said their investigation remains ongoing.