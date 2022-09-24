Manchester man charged with sexual assault

Sep. 24—MANCHESTER — A local man was charged this month with the sexual assault of a girl in December 2019.

The man, Samuel Ankrah, 46, of Wilfred Road, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact, three counts of risk of injury to a child, and a single count of disorderly conduct.

He is free on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 14.

Events happened this way, according to a police affidavit supporting Ankrah's arrest:

In July, police began investigating allegations that Ankrah had sexually assaulted a girl on more than one occasion around Christmas in 2019.

A forensic interview was conducted with the victim that month, and she reported five incidents involving Ankrah, when he had either made an inappropriate comment or touched her inappropriately. On one occasion, he touched her in a sexual manner, she reported. Some of the incidents occurred in Manchester, while others happened in Hartford.

As part of their investigation, police also spoke with an adult woman who reported that Ankrah had sexually assaulted her when she was younger, over the course of about a year. The accusations had never been reported to the police, but after hearing the current allegations, she may consider making a report, the woman said.

Police also reviewed details of two cases involving juveniles that ultimately didn't result in arrests because the victim and their families didn't want to proceed, or police didn't find enough evidence.

In both cases, girls reported that Ankrah asked them to perform a sexual act on him.

In addition, police noted that Ankrah had previously been convicted of second-degree sexual assault involving a minor in 2002, for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

