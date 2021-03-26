Manchester man charged with sexual assaults of four children

Mar. 26—A Manchester man was arrested Friday, charged with the sexual assaults of four children.

Manchester police received allegations against Ryan Gatchell, 44, in early February. Police said their investigation found four people, who said Gatchell sexually assaulted them while they were under age 13.

Manchester and Londonderry police arrested Gatchell on Friday. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault (pattern), one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, indecent exposure and lewdness. Gatchell is being held before is appearance in court.

Manchester police ask anyone with information to call Manchester Police Detective John Dunleavy at 603-792-5561.