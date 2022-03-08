Manchester man charged with throwing Molotov cocktails at cars on West Side

Mar. 8—A city man is facing criminal mischief charges after Manchester police say he threw Molotov cocktails at neighbors' vehicles and smashed up cars with a baseball bat on the West Side.

Aladin Muminovic, 35, of Manchester, faces charges of use of a Molotov cocktail, one felony count of criminal mischief, and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

According to Manchester police, officers were called to Granite Street near West Street around 10:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a man, identified by police as Muminovic, hitting cars with a baseball bat.

When police arrived, witnesses reported hearing loud bangs and seeing someone walking away from a damaged car.

Surveillance footage showed the same person smashing another parked car with a baseball bat, according to police.

This was the third time in recent days police responded to the neighborhood. Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a Molotov cocktail thrown in a driveway of a home at 415 Granite St.

The caller reported this was an ongoing issue, and that two Molotov cocktails were thrown at their vehicles over the last week.

Police reported finding glass in the driveway along with a bottle stopper and wick, consistent with a Molotov cocktail.