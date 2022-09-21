Manchester man charged with vandalizing Pride sign in Tolland

Sep. 21—TOLLAND — A Manchester man was charged Wednesday with damaging Pride flags that were attached to the Tolland Democrats sign on Route 195 near Interstate 84.

David Paquette, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Oct. 11.

State police say they responded to a report of a man damaging property near the sign on Tuesday around 11:25 a.m.

Troopers found that more than a dozen rainbow-colored flags had been torn and cut from the sign, which is located on private property adjacent to the I-84 eastbound ramp.

Police say they were able to identity Paquette based on video evidence provided by a witness.

This is the third instance of vandalism on the sign in the past few months.

The sign was first damaged July 17, when red paint was sprayed over the Pride flag that was originally painted on the sign. The sign was later repainted with the phrase "Love Conquers All."

In that case, Dean Colombaro, 49, of Tolland, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace. He is set to appear in court on Oct. 4.

Less than a month later, on Aug. 3, the sign was cut down and was found face down on the ground. A group of volunteers helped to reattach the sign a few days later. State police said Wednesday that no arrests have been made in that incident.