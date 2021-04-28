Manchester man charged with Vernon home invasion

Apr. 28—A Manchester man is being held on more than $270,000 in bonds while facing home invasion and other felony charges in a March 29 incident in which he is accused of breaking into a woman's Vernon home and attacking her.

Among the evidence against the man — Jason S. Rahn, 41, who has listed an address on Morse Road in Manchester — is a picture the woman took of him climbing through a window of her house, according to a report by Vernon police Officer Cara E. Momnie.

But, when police located Rahn through a "ping" of his cellphone and a dog track, he denied having broken into the woman's house and said he had been dropping off groceries when she became upset and they started arguing, the officer reported.

Rahn gave inconsistent statements, saying at one point that the argument had turned physical but later denying that anything physical had occurred, according to the officer. She also reported that he claimed at one point that the woman had caused injuries to his face and later that her cat had caused the injuries.

According to the officer, the woman gave the following account:

She said she was asleep around 8:30 p.m. on March 29 when she woke up to Rahn "bear hugging" her, tightly squeezing her upper body. She said Rahn picked her up and threw her back down on the bed, then flipped her over and started punching her back, arms, and legs.

She said she tried to call 911, but he grabbed her phone and threw it across the room, breaking the screen. She said he grabbed her fingers and bent them.

The woman said Rahn was so intoxicated that the things he was saying didn't make sense.

In trying to fight him off, she said, she punched him once, adding that she believed her bracelet cut him. She said he grabbed her face and rubbed the blood from his face on her forehead.

She said he continued to punch her arms and legs but that she pushed him off her, grabbed her phone, ran downstairs, and called 911. At that point, Rahn ran out of her apartment, she said.

While she was on the phone with 911, she said, Rahn climbed through the kitchen window and pushed her into the refrigerator, causing one of her teeth to fall out.

She said she yelled for help and yelled to Rahn that the police were on their way, at which point he left again.

She told police that she had never feared Rahn might kill her until that night's incident.

When police located Rahn reclined in the driver's seat of his vehicle in a driveway on Gaynor Place, he resisted their efforts to take him out of the vehicle and handcuff him, Momnie reported.

In addition to home invasion, which carries 10 to 25 years in prison, Rahn is facing felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of second-degree unlawful restraint, interfering with an emergency call, interfering with police, and disorderly conduct.

He is an inmate at the Hartford Correctional Center and is due July 30 in Vernon Superior Court in the home invasion case, a drunken driving case dating from last June, and a probation violation charge in an old drunken driving case, records show.

An attempt this morning to reach his lawyer, Kirstin B. Coffin, was unsuccessful.

