Manchester man cleared of criminal wrongdoing in bicycle-pedestrian fatality

Jan. 25—A Hillsborough County jury Wednesday found a Manchester man not guilty of any crime in the bicycle accident that killed a pedestrian in downtown Manchester nearly two years ago.

Eric Earle, 36, faced a single charge of negligent homicide in the May 13, 2021, death of Claude Allard. A jury cleared him of the charge on Wednesday afternoon, after deliberating for about 1 1/2 hours.

The accident involving a 21-speed Trek bike occurred in front of City Hall at the junction of Hanover and Elm streets.

Allard had stepped out from behind a parked pickup truck into a crosswalk when he was struck by Earle. During the trial, eyewitnesses described the accident as a freak occurrence, said Brian Civale, the public defender representing Earle.

There was no evidence of Earle using drugs or drinking.

"I think everyone agreed there was no way for Eric to see the pedestrian before he stepped out into the crosswalk, so it was a very sad accident, Civale said.

The prosecutor, Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Steven Gahan, said he did not want to comment on the verdict.

But during the trial, Gahan faulted Earle for several separate actions, any one of which he said would have prevented the fatality. He was driving very fast. He ran a red light. Only his front brakes were working.

"Collectively, all these choices Mr. Earle made that night represent a gross deviation of what someone would do," Gahan said. Earle was living at the Families in Transition shelter when indicted last April.

Allard, who was 69 at the time of his death, suffered traumatic brain injury in the accident, according to Dr. Alexander Gamble, a neurosurgeon at Elliot Hospital.

Gamble testified that Allard suffered multiple hemorrhages in his brain because of the accident and would likely end up in a persistent vegetative state.

"That was the best outcome we could hope for," Gamble said.

According to his obituary, Allard was a lifelong resident of Manchester, who was married and had two children. He was the owner of Tenet Electrical School and taught at the Vocational Technical College in Laconia for 27 years.

He was at City Hall Plaza and trying to walk easterly across Elm Street.

The trial started Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court. Earle faced 3 1/2 to seven years in prison if convicted of negligent homicide.

