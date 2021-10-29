Manchester man convicted in rape of a stranger

Oct. 28—A Hillsborough County jury has convicted a Manchester man of wielding a machete and raping a woman in a crime that is rare — the rape of a woman by a stranger.

Sitting in Manchester, the Hillsborough County Superior Court jury found Jose Polanco Diaz, 26, guilty of aggravated felonious sexual assault, falsifying evidence, indecent exposure and three counts of criminal threatening.

"This was a horrible experience (for the victim), given the horrific nature of the crime and the randomness," said Jonathan Cowal, the assistant Hillsborough County attorney who prosecuted the case.

Manchester police arrested Diaz hours after the Sept. 4, 2020, attack. He has been held in jail since his arrest, and he will return to court on Dec. 13 for a sentencing hearing.

Cowal said the county will seek a lengthy prison sentence.

Diaz did not testify during his two-day trial, and his defense centered on mistaken identity. His public defender in the case, Kimberly Kossick, said she did not want to comment on the case.

The victim, who was in her 40s, testified and Cowal said that she did an excellent job on the stand.

He said she is trying to put the attack behind her and has relocated.

The attack took place about 9 a.m. on a Friday morning, with Diaz entering the victim's basement apartment on Auburn Street near Lincoln.

He swung the machete, threatened her and then sexually assaulted her. She ran off and told her boyfriend. When he returned, Diaz raised a machete at him.

Cowal said it's unclear what the motive was for the attack, if any, as it was likely a crime of opportunity. Diaz has a history of break-ins.