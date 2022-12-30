Manchester man faces charges after police standoff

Dec. 30—A city man with a gun surrendered to police Thursday after keeping authorities at bay for a few hours, Manchester police said Friday.

Tyler Campbell, 30, was charged with criminal threatening and resisting arrest, according to police.

Police responded to 381 Myrtle St. about 4:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun, which witnesses told police he was holding and screaming. After pointing the gun in the direction of someone he then went inside the apartment building, police said.

Arriving officers could see and hear a man yelling in a second-floor apartment. Police set up a perimeter and a negotiator attempted to make contact with Campbell. Police asked residents of nearby buildings to shelter in place, and the SWAT team was deployed.

Campbell ignored police commands to leave the building and threatened police while on the phone with the negotiator, according to police.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Campbell walked outside and SWAT took him into custody. Police found multiple firearms during a search of the residence, they said.