Manchester man faces federal firearm charge

Apr. 30—MANCHESTER — A federal grand jury has indicted a Manchester man on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, officials announced.

The man, Elliott Otero, 32, appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford and entered a plea of not guilty.

He has been in custody since his arrest on related state charges on Feb. 25 when he had a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield pistol, according to the indictment.

Otero was arrested by Manchester police that day on charges including stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, threatening, and breach of peace, according to online Judicial Branch records.

He has several cases pending in Manchester, Enfield, and Hartford courts, records show.

Otero's criminal history includes state felony convictions for firearm, robbery, and larceny offenses, officials said.

It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

If convicted of the charge, Otero faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Otero's indictment was announced by Leonard C Boyle, U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut; David Sundberg, special agent in charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Manchester Police Chief William Darby.