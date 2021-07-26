Manchester man facing life after guilty verdicts on guns, drug charges

Jul. 26—A Manchester man faces a maximum penalty of life in prison following his conviction last week on multiple guns and weapons charges, Manchester police announced.

A Hillsborough County jury sitting in Manchester found Vincent Chaney, 49, guilty of seven counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one drug trafficking charge involving crack cocaine.

In January 2020, Manchester police found more than 76 grams of crack cocaine and seven loaded firearms when they searched Chaney's Manchester home.

"As a result of this investigation, we were able to remove seven illegally possessed firearms from the community," Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.

He said he hopes the conviction serves as a deterrent to those who consider illegally possessing guns.

Chaney's lawyer, Jared Bedrick of Portsmouth, said there is little he could say about the case.

"Suffice it to say, we're disappointed with the verdict," he said in an email.

Police said Chaney faces a maximum of life in prison on the drug charge alone, plus 10 to 30 years in prison for each weapons charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29.

The case was prosecuted by the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.