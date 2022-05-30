Manchester man free on bond while facing rape accusation

May 30—MANCHESTER — A Manchester man is free on $250,000 bond while facing a charge that he raped a woman during an argument last summer brought about by jealousy.

Fernando Arteaga, 47, who has listed an address on Hackmatack Street, "denies the allegations and looks forward to defending himself in court," said his lawyer, Brian Dumeer.

Arteaga is facing felony charges of first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child, as well as misdemeanor counts of second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct in the July 28 incident.

Police went to the scene of the incident in response to a call from the complainant saying Arteaga wasn't allowing her to leave, according to a report by Manchester police Officer Ricardo Tavares.

In a subsequent statement given to Officer Lindsay T. Noble, the complainant described a rape in which she was screaming and crying and trying to get Arteaga off her. She said he held her down by her forearms during the rape, Noble reported.

The woman declined to undergo a rape kit examination, the officer reported. But the officer added that she seized the clothing the woman had been wearing during the incident.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.