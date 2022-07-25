Manchester man gets 1 year for having child pornography

Jul. 25—A 20-year-old Manchester man was sentenced last week to a year in prison after accepting a plea bargain in which he was convicted of a reduced child pornography possession charge, online court records show.

The prison term imposed on Nicholas Landry, who has listed an address on Mather Street, will be followed by a decade of probation, with the possibility of up to four more years behind bars for any violation of court-ordered release conditions, the records show.

In the plea bargain, Landry was convicted of third-degree child pornography possession.

He originally was charged with first-degree possession, but he qualified for that charge only because of a single video found on his digital devices after a Manchester police search in October.

Police found 19 photos that were "clearly identifiable as child pornography," according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective David Miele.

If it hadn't been for the video, Landry could have been charged only with third-degree possession, which is a felony carrying up to five years in prison, rather than the 20-year maximum for first-degree possession.

The one-year prison term Landry received is the mandatory minimum sentence for third-degree possession. The minimum for first-degree possession is five years behind bars.

It is common practice in Hartford Superior Court for first-degree child pornography possession charges against first-time offenders to be bargained down to third-degree possession — and for the defendant to receive the one-year mandatory minimum sentence for that crime.

Landry was free on $100,000 bond while the case was in court but began serving the sentence immediately after it was imposed Tuesday, online state Department of Correction records show.

