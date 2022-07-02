Manchester man gets 20 years for sex crimes involving kids

Jul. 2—Manchester resident Ryan Gatchell, 45, has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty this week to five sex-crime children involving pre-teens, prosecutors aid.

According to Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, Gatchell appeared in Superior Court and admitted to sexually assaulting the children, who were all under the age of 13. Once released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.