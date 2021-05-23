Manchester man gets 252 months for filming young girls with hidden camera in his bathroom

May 23—A Manchester man will serve more than two decades in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, after police say he used a hidden camera to make nude recordings of underage girls in his Eastern Avenue apartment.

Glen Lanchester, 53, of Manchester was arrested on a federal charge of child pornography in January 2019 after a months-long investigation by the Manchester Police Department's Cybercrime Unit and the NH Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, police said.

According to court documents, Manchester police began an investigation in December of 2017 into the peer-to-peer file sharing network "BitTorrent." In response to a summons, Comcast supplied information that an IP address police said was sharing child sexual abuse images was registered to Glen Lanchester, Apt. 201, 163 Eastern Ave., Manchester.

According to court documents, between Dec. 23, 2017, and Feb. 22, 2018, detectives downloaded suspected child pornography files from that IP address. Officers obtained a search warrant for Lanchester's residence.

On Nov. 17, 2018, city police and members of the ICAC Task Force, executed the search warrant and located two men identified as Glen Lanchester and his adult son Justin in the apartment.

According to police, both men agreed to come to the Manchester Police Department and speak voluntarily with officers. According to court documents, during the interview Glen Lanchester admitted to police he downloaded and viewed child pornography on various occasions, but denied ever engaging in sexual contact with children.

In an interview with police, Glen Lanchester said he set up spy cameras in the bathroom in his apartment in Manchester and in a camper to film minor girls using the bathroom, specifically using the shower.

According to court documents, Glen Lanchester told police the camera was hidden in what looked like an alarm clock placed above the toilet in a bathroom. He said he turned it on using a remote when he expected his victims would be using the bathroom, and that once turned on it was motion-activated to begin recording when someone was in the room. He told police he saved the videos on a card and saved them on a computer.

According to court documents, police believe the victims shown on video are females between the ages of 7 and 15. When asked by police if there would be "hundreds or thousands" of these videos on devices taken from his residence, Lanchester told police there were under 1,000, according to court documents.

Police say when they interviewed one of the victims — now over the age of 18 — she said she was unaware she was being filmed while using the bathroom at Lanchester's home.

Glen Lanchester was sentenced to 252 months in federal prison in U.S. District Court in Concord last week for sexual exploitation of a minor. He previously pleaded guilty on October 8, 2020.

"By filming young children to create pornography, this defendant committed a horrific crime that cannot be tolerated," said Acting U.S. Attorney John Farley said in a statement. "Not only is the crime itself disturbing, but it can have a lasting impact on the young victims whose innocence was stolen. "

"There's no crime more disturbing than the sexual exploitation of children, especially through production of pornographic materials, which only adds to the level of victimization in these cases," said William S. Walker, Acting Special Agent In Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, Boston.