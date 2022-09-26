Manchester man gets 3 years for fentanyl sales after hurricane

Sep. 26—A Manchester man who moved to Connecticut from Puerto Rico in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, then sold opioids with a close friend as a way to make money to resettle his family, was sentenced last week to three years in federal prison.

DEFENDANT: Raymond Jurado, 36, of Manchester.

SENTENCE: Three years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervise release.

STATUS: Still free on bond, ordered to report to prison by Nov. 9.

The sentence imposed on Raymond Jurado, 36, by Judge Stefan R. Underhill in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport for conspiracy to sell fentanyl was the minimum Jurado was permitted to seek under his plea agreement.

Jurado agreed to the minimum in return for prosecutors' agreeing not to pursue a drug charge carrying a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years, prosecutor Brian P. Leaming explained in his sentencing memorandum.

Leaming advocated a 4 1/2 -year prison term, near the top of the range recommended by federal guidelines.

He emphasized the epidemic of overdose deaths that has hit Connecticut since the appearance of fentanyl, a highly potent opioid, in drug markets. In 2017, when Jurado was selling fentanyl and heroin, there were 1,038 overdose deaths in the state, 677 involving fentanyl, the prosecutor wrote.

Accidental overdoses kill more Connecticut residents than vehicles, suicide, and murder combined, he added.

Jurado sold drugs in Hartford with Randy Texidor, with whom he had family connections and considered a cousin or even a brother, Assistant Federal Defender Charles F. Willson wrote in his sentencing memo.

Their stash location was a locked room in a third-floor apartment on Wadsworth Street in Hartford, which Texidor's father identified as his room, the prosecutor wrote.

The defense lawyer wrote that Jurado was living with his young family in Caguas, in Puerto Rico's central mountain range, when Hurricane Maria struck in September 2017, causing extensive flooding there.

Jurado, who had been working as a cook for restaurants and caterers, gathered his family and moved to Connecticut, where his brother lived, the defense lawyer continued.

They moved in with his brother, but "it was quickly clear that his family sharing a modest apartment with his brother's family would not work for long," Willson continued.

Federal authorities already suspected Texidor of drug trafficking. Jurado joined his friend in the drug trade, seeking money to replace personal items left in Puerto Rico and to pay the first and last month's rent for an apartment, the defense lawyer wrote.

Texidor sold opioids, mostly fentanyl, to a government informant eight times. Jurado was involved in the last four sales, when the quantities climbed to 300 bags of fentanyl, according to the prosecutor.

When law enforcement officers searched the Wadsworth Street apartment on Feb. 13, 2018, they found 505 bags of suspected fentanyl or heroin, a .380-caliber pistol with a loaded magazine, $5,981, and another 92.4 grams of fentanyl and 23.8 grams of heroin, according to the prosecutor.

Texidor pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and gun possession offenses and received a six-year federal prison term, authorities say.

Jurado has no previous adult criminal convictions.

The prosecutor called his decision to pursue a criminal lifestyle "perplexing."

"He enjoyed a very favorable childhood, with close and strong family relationships," Leaming wrote.

He "had mental health issues at age 13 but received treatment and medication and reports no recent concerns or diagnosis," the prosecutor continued, adding that Jurado admitted occasional marijuana use but reported no other use of illegal drugs.

