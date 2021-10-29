Manchester man gets 5 years for ID theft, vehicle buying fraud

Oct. 28—A Manchester man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for involvement in a scheme to use the stolen identities of Puerto Ricans to buy or lease vehicles and motorcycles, then resell them illegally — in at least one case at a deeply discounted price typical of stolen goods.

The sentence imposed on Jaime Pinto, 45, by Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in U.S. District Court in Hartford was five months below the minimum recommended by federal guidelines.

By all accounts the leader of the scheme was Domingo St. Hilaire Rosario, 57, formerly of Danbury, whom Bryant sentenced last week to five years and five months in prison.

FRAUD SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Jaime Pinto, 45, of Manchester

SCHEME: Use of stolen identities to buy or lease vehicles, which were then resold illegally, sometimes in other countries

SENTENCE: Five years in federal prison

"Rosario arranged for a car or motorcycle to be purchased or leased from a dealership in the name of an identity theft victim, and Pinto or another co-conspirator impersonated the identity theft victim at the dealership to complete the paperwork," Acting U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle explained in a statement.

"Rosario supplied Pinto and others with fraudulent identification documents bearing the victim's personal identifying information, and with a fraudulent photo identification that contained the identifying information of the victim and a photograph of a co-conspirator," the prosecutor continued.

The conspirators acquired 13 vehicles from dealerships in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey and tried to acquire two more. Investigators recovered some of them and returned them to the dealerships.

Pinto pleaded guilty in March 2019 to one count each of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit that crime and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

The total value of the vehicles Rosario stole and tried to steal in the scheme was more than $393,000, prosecutor Anastasia E. King wrote in her sentencing memorandum. But because some vehicles were recovered, the total restitution the judge ordered Rosario and Pinto to pay was less than $204,000.

The scheme fell apart when a Vernon dealership began to suspect it had been defrauded on the lease of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The truck was equipped with an OnStar communication system, which enabled authorities to locate it in New Jersey. State police there stopped the truck in July 2018 and found Rosario driving, King wrote.

Defense lawyer Vito A. Castignoli wrote in his sentencing memo that Pinto was "not the originator or supervisor of this scheme. He was at the bottom of the food chain and was brought into it by his heroin dealer."

Pinto was released on bond after his March 2019 guilty pleas, but Bryant ordered him jailed in July of that year after drug tests indicated he had been using fentanyl and cocaine and he missed 10 drug treatment sessions, according to his lawyer.

Pinto has recounted that a BMW involved in the scheme was financed for about $74,000 at a New Jersey dealership, according to his lawyer. Pinto added that he and Rosario then drove it to Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he saw Rosario sell it for $8,000 to "an alleged drug dealer," Castignoli continued, adding that Pinto immediately received $1,000.

Pinto is still dealing with the trauma of being molested by a family member as a child, according to the defense lawyer, who added that his father was an alcoholic who provided for his family but wasn't "emotionally available" to his son when he was being abused.

Pinto has a bachelor's degree and "has had several productive jobs," according to the defense lawyer, but has "engaged in continuing self destructive behavior."

