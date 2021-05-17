Manchester man gets decades in jail for brutal knife attack on ex-girlfriend

May 17—A Manchester man has been sentenced to at least 22 1/2 years in prison for a 2019 knife attack against a former girlfriend, according to Hillsborough County prosecutors.

Carlos Alden, 29, was sentenced Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court after pleading guilty to attempted murder, multiple first-degree assault charges and falsifying physical evidence. The sentence is 22 1/2 to 50 years in the state prison.

"Mr. Alden committed a dangerous and violent act which demanded a serious repercussion," said the prosecutor, Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Tom Craig, in a statement. "This conviction and sentence provide justice for the victim in this case."

According to news accounts from June 2019, Alden stabbed his ex-girlfriend seven times when she stepped outside of her Malvern Street apartment for a cigarette.

She suffered lacerations to her forehead, her bicep and her left thigh. Her tongue was cut down the center.

During a hearing Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court, the victim's mother said her daughter was in a coma and almost died. The family still does not understand why Alden did it, she said.

The plea bargain means that Alden will not be able to appeal the sentence, Craig said.