Manchester man gets nearly 3 years in prison after posting videos of himself holding handgun

Oct. 26—A Manchester man has been sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, after posting videos of himself carrying a handgun on social media, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Raheem Tyler, 24, was sentenced today to 34 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced in a release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between July 7 and 23, 2021, Tyler took videos of himself carrying a handgun, which he posted on social media.

Law enforcement determined Tyler's location, then obtained a search warrant for the apartment he was in when he posted a July 23, 2021 video of himself with the gun.

Police were able to locate and seize the handgun — a 9mm pistol — and Tyler admitted he had carried the gun, prosecutors said.

Tyler was legally prohibited from possessing a gun because he was a convicted felon based on multiple convictions, including a 2017 robbery in Manchester.

"Felons who possess firearms, especially those like the defendant who was convicted of a violent crime in his past, pose a serious threat to public safety" said U.S. Atty. Young in a statement. "The defendant was apprehended and convicted due to the diligent efforts of the Manchester Police Anti-Crime Unit, whose mission is the reduction of violent crime and apprehension of violent criminals. "

"I am very pleased with this sentence, as it sends a clear message that violent criminals have no place in our community," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement. "I would like to commend the detectives in our Anti-Crime Unit for their commitment to this case. This positive resolution is a testament to their hard work."