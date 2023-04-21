Manchester man guilty of assaulting woman while she slept

Apr. 21—Christopher Viveney, 33, of Manchester, was convicted Thursday of two counts of rape for a March 2020 attack on a woman as she slept, county prosecutors announced.

On Thursday, a Hillsborough County Superior Court jury found Viveney, who more recently lived at 401 S. Beech St., innocent of a burglary charge and guilty of two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

The victim woke to find Viveney engaged in sexually assaulting her, authorities said.

"We commend the victim's courage, not only in initially reporting the assault to Manchester police, but also in (having) the perseverance and strength to see the case through," reads a statement issued by Hillsborough County Attorney John Couglin.

Viveney was initially released on his own recognizance after his arrest in February. A judge returned him to custody after prosecutors obtained evidence of Viveney violating conditions of his release.

The prosecution included Laura DelCamp and Alexander Gatzoulis of the County Attorney Special Victim Unit.