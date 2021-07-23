Manchester man indicted for attempted murder; Williamsburg man facing manslaughter charge

Jul. 23—WHITLEY COUNTY — A Manchester man accused of shooting and stabbing his mother multiple times in May has been indicted by a Whitley County grand jury.

On Monday, an indictment was returned by the grand jury charging Jonathan Hubbard, 37, with one count of attempted murder and three counts of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more.

Hubbard was arrested by Kentucky State Police after the victim was found by Hubbard's stepfather in the couple's front yard. Even with sustaining multiple injuries, the victim was able to tell police who had attacked her. Police were able to identify the victim's vehicle which had been stolen by Hubbard at a Manchester McDonald's. He was apprehended and arrested without incident.

Hubbard is currently being housed in the Whitley County Detention Center.

A Williamsburg man accused of striking and killing another man with his car was also indicted by the grand jury.

Ricky Vanover, 34, now faces one count of manslaughter in the second degree for an incident back in March. Vanover also faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

The grand jury also indicted a Mississippi man accused of robbing a local restaurant in February before eventually leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit.

Corearial Pratt, 33, was indicted on one charge of burglary in the third degree and one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of less than $500 after police say he entered a Corbin Taco Bell and unlawfully took the cash register and money inside of it.

Pratt managed to flee the scene and escaped northbound on I-75 before he allegedly robbed a man at a Madison County gas station and then a homeowner, says a Kentucky State Police report. After being spotted, Pratt led police in a vehicle pursuit but eventually lost control of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was later located in a wooded area by KSP's Aircraft branch.

Story continues

Others indicted by the grand jury and their charges include:

-Vincent Martin, 32, of Williamsburg: Strangulation in the first degree, wanton engagement in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

-Nicholas Stephens, 24, of Williamsburg: Strangulation in the first degree

-Ronnie Teague, 31, of Williamsburg: Criminal abuse in the first degree

-Mikael Mason, 29, of Corbin; Emily Croley, 27, of Williamsburg: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 but less than $10,000, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense

-Randy Nantz, 44, of Rockhold: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 but less than $10,000

-Jamison Lowe, 44, of Williamsburg: Burglary in the second degree

-Kristopher Denham, 30, of Gray: Theft of identity without consent

-Rickie Blankenship, 35, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; burglary in the second degree; fleeing or evading police in the first degree

-David Gilley, 41, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

-Shannon Wynn, 42, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense, persistent felony offender in the first degree

-Cecil Griffith, 53, of Williamsburg; Ashley Sutton, 33, of Williamsburg; Stanley Stanfill, 55, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Christopher Clontz, 29, of London: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the fist degree, first offense

-Crystal Boyd, 39, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; receiving stolen property of the value of $500 but less than $10,000

-Charles Gray, 39, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense

-Joellen Knuckles, 42, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; tampering with physical evidence

-Ricky Siler, 49, of Williamsburg; Shane Booth, 47, of Kenard, Texas: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Melissa Howard, 42, of Corbin; Ansel Cornelius, 42, of Williamsburg; Edward Ernsting, 34, of London: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense

-Lester Lovitt, 30, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (not specified) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.