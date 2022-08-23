Manchester man killed in Hartford

Aug. 23—HARTFORD — A Manchester man was shot and killed late Saturday outside a nightclub in Hartford.

Police say they responded to 768 Maple Ave., the Lambada night club, at 11:55 p.m. Saturday after a ShotSpotter activation alerted them to gunfire. Upon arrival, police located an unresponsive gunshot victim.

Police identified Dominic Battle, 24, of Manchester as the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.